Overview

Dr. Michael Farber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Farber works at Champaign Dental Group in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.