Dr. Michael Fanous, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Michael Fanous, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Victorville, CA. 

Dr. Fanous works at Michael M Fanous DPM Inc in Victorville, CA with other offices in Norco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael M. Fanous Dpm Inc.
    15366 Eleventh St Ste D, Victorville, CA 92395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 951-1238
  2. 2
    2834 Hamner Ave, Norco, CA 92860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 951-1238

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Michael Fanous, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1639115454
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Fanous, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fanous has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fanous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fanous has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fanous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanous. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanous.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

