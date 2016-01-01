Overview

Dr. Michael Fang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Fang works at Samuel Liu in Downey, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA and City of Industry, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.