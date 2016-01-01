Dr. Michael Fang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fang, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Fang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Fang works at
Locations
Samuel Liu M.d. Inc.11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 302, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 862-0804
Whittier Dialysis10055 Whittwood Dr, Whittier, CA 90603 Directions (562) 947-1808
- 3 17875 Colima Rd, City of Industry, CA 91748 Directions (626) 964-5849
- 4 8333 Iowa St, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 923-5901
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Fang, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fang works at
Dr. Fang has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fang speaks Chinese.
