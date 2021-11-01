Dr. Michael Fallucco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fallucco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fallucco, MD
Dr. Michael Fallucco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with St. Louis University School of Medicine
Florida Plastic Surgery Group14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 407, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 788-7195
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2391, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 788-7195Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Desai Center of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery2 Shircliff Way Ste 500, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 605-7067Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.fallucco is a great surgeon,you will be well satisfied with his work the man is good,an he is so well manner,an caring about you and your concerns,he did my reconstruction in 2017 have not had no problems from day1,thank you Dr fallucco,and God bless,keep up the Good work ,I would recommended him to friend an family ,everyone??????
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1851594436
- St Louis University School Of Medicine-St Louis Mo|St. Louis University School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Fallucco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fallucco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fallucco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fallucco has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, Breast Lift Surgery and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fallucco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallucco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallucco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallucco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallucco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.