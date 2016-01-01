Overview

Dr. Michael Harles Fajgenbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



Dr. Harles Fajgenbaum works at Bone & Joint Surgery Clinic in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.