Dr. Fairfax has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Fairfax, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Fairfax, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Payson Medical Center, Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Fairfax works at
Locations
Arthrocare Arthritis Care and Research PC2451 E Baseline Rd Ste 440, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 834-6576
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Payson Medical Center
- Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
For all those who left negative reviews, I have rheumatoid arthritis, a condition for which there is no cure and only one semi effective treatment. That being Prednisone, which is a corticosteroid. It helps the symptoms, but it also causes serious damage to your body, especially when taken over a long period of time. I know this because both my parents also had rheumatoid arthritis. Other than diagnose it, and offer Prednisone as a treatment, there is very little a doctor can do for this condition. I also suffer from gout. Dr. Fairfax prescribed a drug called Febuxostat, which helped a lot. I chose not to take Prednisone. Rheumatoid arthritis is a terrible condition, with no safe effective treatment, and it is not fair to blame a doctor for that. IMO, Dr. Fairfax did everything he could for me. It is a no win situation. Also remember that specialists, including rheumatologists, are often booked up weeks and sometimes months in advance. I was very happy with Dr. Fairfax.
About Dr. Michael Fairfax, DO
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518068063
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
