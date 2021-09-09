Dr. Michael Fabrizio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabrizio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fabrizio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Fabrizio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med College Virginia and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and The Outer Banks Hospital.
Dr. Fabrizio works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Of Virginia229 Clearfield Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 457-5177
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- The Outer Banks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fabrizio?
Dr. Fabrizio is an OUTSTANDING UROLOGIST. I have the HIGHEST confidence in his skill, knowledge, and experience as a urological surgeon. He has performed three (3) biopsies on me during a period from the early 1990's up until 2017- 2018. During the other visits for urological maladies from the early 1990's until my last visit in 2018, Dr. Fabrizio clearly exhibited and used his skill as an accomplished Surgeon of Urology.
About Dr. Michael Fabrizio, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1427036664
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Med College Virginia
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fabrizio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fabrizio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabrizio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabrizio works at
Dr. Fabrizio has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabrizio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fabrizio speaks French and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabrizio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabrizio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabrizio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabrizio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.