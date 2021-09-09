Overview

Dr. Michael Fabrizio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med College Virginia and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and The Outer Banks Hospital.



Dr. Fabrizio works at Urology Of Virginia in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.