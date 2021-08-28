Dr. Michael Evankovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evankovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Evankovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Evankovich, MD is an Urology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Titusville Hospital.
Dr. Evankovich works at
Locations
-
1
St Vincent Allied Urology311 W 24th St Ste 101, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-4214
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Titusville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evankovich?
Seen him for a surgery. Very down to earth guy. Would go to him again.
About Dr. Michael Evankovich, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1689621898
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Med Center
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Westminster
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evankovich works at
Dr. Evankovich has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evankovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
