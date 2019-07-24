Dr. Michael Eufemio Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eufemio Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Eufemio Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Eufemio Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Eufemio Jr works at
Locations
Urology Associates of the Poconos Inc422 Normal St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 424-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eufemio Jr?
I’ve been to Dr. Eufemio many times. He’s a knowledgeable doctor and his assistant is friendly. I must however state that the front receptionist is unfriendly and really rude. I’ve been there only to wait as long as an hour or more when early or on time, however if I was 5 minutes late, I was scolded and told I would have to wait and she might be able to fit me in and she couldn’t tell me how long I would have to wait. She never smiles, or makes eye contact with me.
About Dr. Michael Eufemio Jr, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1235131186
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eufemio Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eufemio Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eufemio Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eufemio Jr works at
Dr. Eufemio Jr has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eufemio Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eufemio Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eufemio Jr.
