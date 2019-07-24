Overview

Dr. Michael Eufemio Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Eufemio Jr works at Urology Associates of the Poconos Inc in East Stroudsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.