Dr. Michael Eshaghian, MD
Dr. Michael Eshaghian, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Aluna Medical Group Inc16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 824, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 784-4100
Miracle Woman Medical Group7100 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 113, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 909-0004
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
The office staff in Encino are real kind. I read the reviews here and they bad mouth the office staff and obgyn . Everyone has a different perspective. But there's a difference office staff handling a busy office therefore they might be a bit under stress but there not rude just assertive when needed . Doctor Esaghian is kind and a good Doctor
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 19 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Eshaghian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eshaghian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eshaghian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eshaghian speaks Armenian, Russian and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Eshaghian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eshaghian.
