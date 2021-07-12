Overview

Dr. Michael Eshaghian, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Eshaghian works at Aluna Vein Centers in Encino, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.