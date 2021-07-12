See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Michael Eshaghian, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
2.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Eshaghian, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Dr. Eshaghian works at Aluna Vein Centers in Encino, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aluna Medical Group Inc
    16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 824, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 784-4100
    Miracle Woman Medical Group
    7100 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 113, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 909-0004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 12, 2021
    The office staff in Encino are real kind. I read the reviews here and they bad mouth the office staff and obgyn . Everyone has a different perspective. But there's a difference office staff handling a busy office therefore they might be a bit under stress but there not rude just assertive when needed . Doctor Esaghian is kind and a good Doctor
    Dayana — Jul 12, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Eshaghian, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
    • 1639297096
    Education & Certifications

    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Eshaghian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eshaghian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eshaghian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eshaghian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Eshaghian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eshaghian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eshaghian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eshaghian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

