Dr. Michael Escamilla, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Escamilla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Locations
The Kids Spot Pediatric Rehab512 Victoria Ln Ste 13, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 296-3821
Harlingen Va Cboc2106 Treasure Hills Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 296-1560
Ut Health Rio Grande Valley Employee Health1214 W SCHUNIOR ST, Edinburg, TX 78541 Directions (956) 296-1731
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Loved him and is the Best experience I've had with and through yrs of every and any doctors.. #1
About Dr. Michael Escamilla, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801903893
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Escamilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escamilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Escamilla speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Escamilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escamilla.
