Dr. Michael Errico, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.



Dr. Errico works at Southeast Lung Associates in Savannah, GA with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.