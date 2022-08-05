Dr. Michael Erickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Erickson, MD
Dr. Michael Erickson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.
Swedish Family Medicine550 16th Ave Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 320-2484
Swedish Bone Health & Osteoporosis - Cherry Hill1600 E Jefferson St Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-2677
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’m surprised by the less than positive reviews here. My experience with Dr. Erickson has been great. He listened to my symptoms and diagnosed my issue correctly. Recommended and administered a cortisone shot which was almost painless and greatly improved my symptoms. I’m receiving thoughtful follow up as well.
About Dr. Michael Erickson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erickson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erickson works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.