Dr. Michael Erhart, DDS
Dr. Michael Erhart, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Michael J Erhart Orthodontics1879 Bay Scott Cir Ste 112, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 449-3256
Dr. Erhart is very professional, knowledgeable and does an excellent job of explaining a calculated approach and plan for servicing your orthodontic needs. His office staff is very friendly and they do an outstanding job walking you through what to expect from a visit and financial perspective. I would highly recommend this practice.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
