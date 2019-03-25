Overview

Dr. Michael Erhard, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Erhard works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.