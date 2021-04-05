Overview

Dr. Michael Epstein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Iu Health Jay and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Epstein works at Fort Wayne Medical Oncology in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Bluffton, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.