Dr. Michael Epstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Epstein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Iu Health Jay and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Dr. Epstein works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology11143 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 484-8830
-
2
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc2514 E DuPont Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8830
-
3
Bluffton Regional Medical Center303 S Main St, Bluffton, IN 46714 Directions (260) 919-3838
-
4
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 108, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 484-8830
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Dupont Hospital
- Iu Health Jay
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Epstein is a very good professional doctor. He is my oncologist and has been superb in my cancer care. I am very grateful that I have him for my doctor. He is the best!
About Dr. Michael Epstein, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1437151347
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Hematology
Dr. Epstein works at
