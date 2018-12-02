Dr. Michael Enns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Enns, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Enns, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Dr. Enns works at
Locations
Central Arkansas Vein Center1100 N University Ave Ste 260, Little Rock, AR 72207 Directions (501) 404-9582
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, kind, and compassionate physician. He explains everything and makes sure that patients understand their situation and about the procedures. He makes sure they are comfortable during the procedures as well.
About Dr. Michael Enns, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1972728988
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Enns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Enns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Enns. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enns.
