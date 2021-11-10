See All Dermatologists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Michael Engelman, MD

Dermatology
3 (26)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Engelman, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Engelman works at Dermatology Consultants of South Florida in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Sunrise, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Cellulitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coral Springs Office
    3000 N University Dr Ste K, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 752-2630
  2. 2
    Skin and Cancer Associates Llp
    1460 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 752-7552
  3. 3
    Dermatology Consultants of South Florida
    7800 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 116, Sunrise, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 742-0306

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Folliculitis
Cellulitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Treatment frequency



Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 10, 2021
    Nov 10, 2021
Wonderful and trustworthy care and advice. Have been a patient of Dr Engelman for over 20 years.
    — Nov 10, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Engelman, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891758165
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisville
    • Fla Tchg Hosps
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    • Dermatology
