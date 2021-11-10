Overview

Dr. Michael Engelman, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Engelman works at Dermatology Consultants of South Florida in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Sunrise, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Cellulitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.