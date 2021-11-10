Dr. Michael Engelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Engelman, MD
Dr. Michael Engelman, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Coral Springs Office3000 N University Dr Ste K, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 752-2630
Skin and Cancer Associates Llp1460 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 752-7552
Dermatology Consultants of South Florida7800 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 116, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 742-0306
Wonderful and trustworthy care and advice. Have been a patient of Dr Engelman for over 20 years.
About Dr. Michael Engelman, MD
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisville
- Fla Tchg Hosps
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
