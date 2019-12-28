Dr. Michael Engel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Engel, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Engel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Engel works at
Locations
-
1
Mclaren Flint2487 N Elms Rd, Flushing, MI 48433 Directions (810) 487-3500
- 2 1314 S Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Engel?
I was diagnosed with PCOS and endometriosis 10 years ago, at age 20, and had my hysterectomy at 24, but they left an ovary in. I went to at least 5 different doctors begging for the removal of the last ovary because the pain continued. Finally, I got an appointment with Dr. Engel. He listened to my story, and didn't hesitate. He was compassionate and I felt like he truly cared about my treatment. He preformed the last ovary removal about two weeks ago, and I haven't felt this good since before I was 20. I have the estrogen patch now and am so happy that I don't have to worry about the pain anymore. Thank you, Dr. Engel!
About Dr. Michael Engel, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1386606671
Education & Certifications
- Mount Clemens General Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engel works at
Dr. Engel has seen patients for Breech Position, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Engel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.