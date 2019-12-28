See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Flushing, MI
Obstetrics & Gynecology
28 years of experience
Dr. Michael Engel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.

Dr. Engel works at McLaren Flint-Flushing Community Medical Center in Flushing, MI with other offices in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breech Position, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mclaren Flint
    2487 N Elms Rd, Flushing, MI 48433
    1314 S Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532

  Mclaren Flint

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breech Position
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Breech Position
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    McLaren Health Plan
    Medicaid
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Priority Health
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    I was diagnosed with PCOS and endometriosis 10 years ago, at age 20, and had my hysterectomy at 24, but they left an ovary in. I went to at least 5 different doctors begging for the removal of the last ovary because the pain continued. Finally, I got an appointment with Dr. Engel. He listened to my story, and didn't hesitate. He was compassionate and I felt like he truly cared about my treatment. He preformed the last ovary removal about two weeks ago, and I haven't felt this good since before I was 20. I have the estrogen patch now and am so happy that I don't have to worry about the pain anymore. Thank you, Dr. Engel!
    About Dr. Michael Engel, DO

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    28 years of experience
    English
    1386606671
    Education & Certifications

    Mount Clemens General Hospital
    Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Michael Engel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Engel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Engel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Engel has seen patients for Breech Position, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Engel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

