Dr. Michael Engel, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Engel, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital and Munson Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients.
Locations
- 1 4620 N US HIGHWAY 31 N, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (231) 938-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
About Dr. Michael Engel, DO
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1366400475
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
