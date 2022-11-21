Dr. Emmer II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Emmer II, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Emmer II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Dr. Emmer II works at
Palmetto Medicine LLC148 Waterloo St SW Ste 3, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 335-4362
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Desired fat removal and BBL. Had a great experience! Very knowledgeable doctor! I priced around and wasn't impressed with the other places I visited. Dr. Emmer left me feeling informed about the procedure and overall calm. He gave me options and explained the benefits and downsides to each of them. His staff was helpful and kind too! Overall the results were better than I had hoped initially that they would be. Oh and he was there for me during the recovery too... not just on the front end to take my money! I got the feeling from some of the other places I consulted that they just wanted my money but Dr. Emmer made me feel like he really cared about me as a person and not just my money. I would refer friends and family to him and actually I have!
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1245299072
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Dr. Emmer II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emmer II works at
Dr. Emmer II has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emmer II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emmer II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emmer II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.