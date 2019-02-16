Overview

Dr. Michael Elman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Bridgewater, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carney Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital and Norwood Hospital.



Dr. Elman works at Orthopedic Care Physician Network LLC in East Bridgewater, MA with other offices in Foxboro, MA and Braintree, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.