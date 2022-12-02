Dr. Michael Elman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Elman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Elman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Locations
1
Elman Retina Group9114 Philadelphia Rd Ste 310, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 756-8610Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Elman Retina Group7671 Quarterfield Rd Ste 100, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 756-8605Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
Elman Retina Group1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 170, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 756-8601Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Elman is an expert in his field
About Dr. Michael Elman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1760421929
Education & Certifications
- Wilmer Eye Institute Of The Johns Hopkins University
- University Of Illinois Eye Center In Chicago
- Sinai Hospital of Detroit
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elman has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elman speaks Hebrew and Yiddish.
226 patients have reviewed Dr. Elman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elman.
