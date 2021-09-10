Overview

Dr. Michael Ellison, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Ellison works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

