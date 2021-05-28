Overview

Dr. Michael Ellis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with LaFollette Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Ellis works at Tennova Heart - North in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.