Overview

Dr. Michael Ellerbusch, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Ellerbusch works at Southlake Orthopaedics in Hoover, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.