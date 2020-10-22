Dr. Michael Elice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Elice, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Elice, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 40 Crossways Park Dr Ste 104, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 802-5028
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elice?
Dr. Elice is an exceptional Physician with an insurmountable level of knowledge regarding ASD/PANS/PANDAS/ADD and OCD. You will find the answers you seek but be prepared for the long haul. Treatment takes time and patience. That being said, he really has the best interest of the child at heart and you can see he has a passion for what he does, which is hard to come by these days. We loved his holistic approach to treating the child as a whole and not just looking in one specific area. We are very grateful and have hope that our 4 year old will continue to progress and improve. Thank you so much for your amazing office staff and the work you do. Dr. Elice is one in a million!
About Dr. Michael Elice, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114099710
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Syracuse University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elice accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elice speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Elice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.