Dr. Michael Einbund, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Einbund, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Locations
Orthopaedic Surgery Medical Group1125 E 17th St Ste E218, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Directions (714) 835-3031
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Einbund, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942355920
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Einbund has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Einbund accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Einbund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Einbund speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Einbund. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Einbund.
