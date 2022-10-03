Dr. Michael Ehrenhaus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehrenhaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ehrenhaus, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Ehrenhaus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Ehrenhaus works at
Locations
Private practice office4402 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste 2B, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 428-8400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 1:30pm
New York Cornea Consultants2613 E 16th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 428-8400
Wilck & Schwartz Od PC445 Kings Hwy Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 428-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit. Very helpful staff. Very god bedside manner. Am now referring all of my family to see Dr Michael !
About Dr. Michael Ehrenhaus, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Albanian, Creole, Hebrew, Italian, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ucsd Affil Hosps
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehrenhaus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehrenhaus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehrenhaus has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehrenhaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ehrenhaus speaks Albanian, Creole, Hebrew, Italian, Russian and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehrenhaus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehrenhaus.
