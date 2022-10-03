See All Ophthalmologists in Bayside, NY
Dr. Michael Ehrenhaus, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Ehrenhaus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Ehrenhaus works at New York Cornea Consultants in Bayside, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    4402 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste 2B, Bayside, NY 11361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 428-8400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 1:30pm
    New York Cornea Consultants
    2613 E 16th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 428-8400
    Wilck & Schwartz Od PC
    445 Kings Hwy Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 428-8400

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Therapy for the Anterior Segment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 03, 2022
    Great visit. Very helpful staff. Very god bedside manner. Am now referring all of my family to see Dr Michael !
    — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Ehrenhaus, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    • Ucsd Affil Hosps
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Ehrenhaus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehrenhaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ehrenhaus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ehrenhaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ehrenhaus has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehrenhaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ehrenhaus speaks Albanian, Creole, Hebrew, Italian, Russian and Spanish.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehrenhaus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehrenhaus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehrenhaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehrenhaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

