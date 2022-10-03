Overview

Dr. Michael Ehrenhaus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Ehrenhaus works at New York Cornea Consultants in Bayside, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.