Dr. Michael Ehlert, MD
Dr. Michael Ehlert, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with District One Hospital and Mercy Hospital.
Metro Urology6025 Lake Rd Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 999-6800
Metro Urology11850 Blackfoot St NW Ste 470, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Directions (651) 999-6800
Metropolitan Cardiology Consultants500 Osborne Rd NE Ste 120, Minneapolis, MN 55432 Directions (651) 999-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- District One Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I'm very impressed with Dr. Ehlert. There is no rushing and he makes sure all you questions and concerns are addressed.
About Dr. Michael Ehlert, MD
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Ehlert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehlert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ehlert has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehlert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehlert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehlert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehlert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehlert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.