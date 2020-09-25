Overview

Dr. Michael Ehlert, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with District One Hospital and Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Ehlert works at Metro Urology in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.