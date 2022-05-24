Dr. Michael Egnor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egnor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Egnor, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Egnor, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Egnor works at
Locations
Technology Park Office24 Research Way Ste 200, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-1213
Commerce Drive Office Complex54 Commerce Ave Ste 7, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 444-1213
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Egnor did a great job in calming and reassuring my son about something incidental that was seen by another doctor on an MRI. He offered no opinion on anything other than my son’s condition. I do know of many of his opinions because I had seen some of his presentations on youtube, and I agreed with them all. He is a truly eloquent and perspicuous speaker and scholar. Above all, he is a wonderfully kind person and a great doctor.
About Dr. Michael Egnor, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Egnor works at
