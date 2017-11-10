Overview

Dr. Michael Eggebrecht, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Eggebrecht works at Family Physicians Of Saint Joseph in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.