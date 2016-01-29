Dr. Michael Egan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Egan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Egan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Egan works at
Locations
-
1
Smg Hawthorn535 Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
-
2
Hawthorn531 FAUNCE CORNER RD, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Egan?
Excellent experience; Dr. Egan is kind and caring. I find him to take my concerns and complaints very seriousky, unlike my PCP.
About Dr. Michael Egan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
- 1538149281
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Boston City Hospital
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Egan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Egan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Egan works at
Dr. Egan has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Egan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Egan speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Egan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.