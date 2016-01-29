Overview

Dr. Michael Egan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Egan works at Hawthorn Medical in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.