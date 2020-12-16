See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Michael Edwards, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Edwards, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. Edwards works at South Carolina Cardiovascular Associates in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Carolina Cardiovascular Associates
    9213 University Blvd Ste C, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 572-2100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Dec 16, 2020
    Great doctor, straight to the point. Did the surgery and no issues afterwards. Great doctor!
    About Dr. Michael Edwards, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649331729
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tennessee-Memphis
    • U Tenn
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • University of Tennessee
    • Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edwards works at South Carolina Cardiovascular Associates in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Edwards’s profile.

    Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

