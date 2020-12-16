Dr. Michael Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Edwards, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
-
1
South Carolina Cardiovascular Associates9213 University Blvd Ste C, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 572-2100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
Great doctor, straight to the point. Did the surgery and no issues afterwards. Great doctor!
About Dr. Michael Edwards, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1649331729
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee-Memphis
- U Tenn
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Tennessee
- Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.