Dr. Michael Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Edwards, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med and is affiliated with Ridgeview Medical Center.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
-
1
University Medical Associates401 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 589-6788
-
2
Ridgeview Two Twelve Medical Center-specialty Lab111 Hundertmark Rd Ste 115N, Chaska, MN 55318 Directions (952) 361-2450
-
3
Minnesota Urology560 S Maple St Ste 220, Waconia, MN 55387 Directions (952) 361-2450
-
4
St Marys Home551 4th St N, Winsted, MN 55395 Directions (952) 442-3190
-
5
Ambulatory Care Building-AIM Clinic550 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 561-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Ridgeview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
I SAW DR. EDWARDS UNTIL HE HAD TO RELOCATE TO OHIO. I LOVE HIM SO MUCH. HE FELT LIKE FAMILY. I ACTUALLY CRIED WHEN I WAS TOLD HE WAS RELOCATING. HE IS THE SWEETEST, WARMEST, MOST CARING, LOVING, TRULY HONEST DOCTOR I HAVE EVER SEEN. HE LISTENS TO HIS PATIENTS WITH DEEP CONCERN. HE GIVES THE BEST CARE POSSIBLE. I'VE NEVER HAD A PROBLEM AND HE ALWAYS HAS TIME FOR ME. I DON'T KNOW IF HE WILL BE BACK PRACTICING IN LOUISVILLE BUT I PRAY HE COMES BACK. I DON'T WANT TO MOVE TO OHIO! SINCE I HAVE NOT BEEN IN HIS CARE, I HAVE HAD NOTHING BUT ONE PROBLEM AFTER ANOTHER AND EXCRUCIATING PAIN. WE I HAVE NOT HAD ANYTHING FOR PAIN FROM DR. EDWARDS OR ANY OTHER DOCTOR. AND I DO NOT LIKE HAVING TO TAKE ANY MEDICINE. IF DR. EDWARDS EVER SEES THIS, PLEASE COME BACK!!!! THANK YOU
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Victoria Genl Hosp
- University of Manitoba Fac Med
- Rheumatology
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
