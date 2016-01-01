Overview

Dr. Michael Edwards, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Edwards works at Physicians Group Services PA in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orange Park, FL and Middleburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.