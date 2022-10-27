Overview

Dr. Michael Dusing, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.



Dr. Dusing works at The Urology Group in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.