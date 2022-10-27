See All Urologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Michael Dusing, MD

Urology
4.7 (74)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Dusing, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.

Dr. Dusing works at The Urology Group in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Urology Group - Surgery Center
    2000 Joseph E Sanker Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 841-7400
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Alliance Primary Care
    350 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 200, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 363-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Prostate Cancer

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordee Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordee
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 27, 2022
    I saw Dr. Dusing today for a kidney concern. His explanation was straightforward and reassuring . He exudes personality, knowledge , and a practical approach to caring for our kidneys . Thank you !
    Nikki P — Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Dusing, MD
    About Dr. Michael Dusing, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346373586
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Indiana University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • NORTHERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Dusing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dusing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dusing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dusing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dusing has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dusing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Dusing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dusing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dusing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dusing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

