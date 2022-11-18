Overview

Dr. Michael D'Urso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, Fall River Health Services, Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital and Weston County Health Services.



Dr. D'Urso works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

