Dr. Michael Durkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Durkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Hinsdale Office550 W Ogden Ave Ste 220, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 323-6116
Western Springs Office4700 Gilbert Ave Ste 51, Western Springs, IL 60558 Directions (708) 387-1737Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic! Very good dr. and staff!! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Michael Durkin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962594606
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois Med Center
- University Of Illinois Med Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durkin has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Durkin speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.