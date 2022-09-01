See All General Surgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Michael Dupre, MD

General Surgery
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Dupre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.

Dr. Dupre works at Baton Rouge General Physicians - Primary Care Group in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael W Dupre, M.D., LLC
    8595 Picardy Ave Ste 235, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 819-1186
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dupre?

    Sep 01, 2022
    Great bedside manner. He really cares about his patients and the best treatment for the patients. He has his patients schedule follow-up appointments and will answer questions to put patients at ease. I highly recommend!
    — Sep 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Dupre, MD
    About Dr. Michael Dupre, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902961071
    Education & Certifications

    • La State University School Of Med
    • LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Dupre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dupre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dupre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dupre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dupre works at Baton Rouge General Physicians - Primary Care Group in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Dupre’s profile.

    Dr. Dupre has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dupre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupre.

