Dr. Michael Dupre, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Dupre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Locations
Michael W Dupre, M.D., LLC8595 Picardy Ave Ste 235, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 819-1186Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner. He really cares about his patients and the best treatment for the patients. He has his patients schedule follow-up appointments and will answer questions to put patients at ease. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Michael Dupre, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902961071
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Dupre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dupre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dupre has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dupre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupre.
