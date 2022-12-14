Dr. Michael Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dunn, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Dunn, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They completed their residency with Henry Ford Hospital
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8245MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding! *Dr. Dunn is not only knowledgeable in his specialty, but is understanding, kind, patient and an excellent listener. He responds immediately to MyChart messages. Excellent experience!
About Dr. Michael Dunn, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1437227972
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunn accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dunn has seen patients for Asthma, Cough and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods.