Dr. Michael Duncan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Duncan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Rothman Orthopaedics - Bryn Mawr, PA825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 100, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (800) 764-9183
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Duncan?
Dr Duncan is excellent, he takes great care in understanding the issues as well as explaining your treatment options.
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1588993596
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Bryn Mawr Family Practice
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Family Practice
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
