Overview

Dr. Michael Dulske, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They completed their residency with University Of Ms School Of Med



Dr. Dulske works at Capital Ortho in Flowood, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.