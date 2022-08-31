Overview

Dr. Michael Dulan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lebanon, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.



Dr. Dulan works at Dulan and Moore Dulan Family Wellness Center in Lebanon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.