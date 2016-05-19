Overview

Dr. Michael Duffy, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.