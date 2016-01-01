Dr. Duffey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Duffey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Duffey, MD is a dermatologist in Lancaster, OH. He currently practices at BARRETT AND GEISS DERMATOLOGY INC and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Duffey is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Clovvr1566 Monmouth Dr Ste 201, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 653-0374
Barrett & Geiss Dermatology2000 Newark Granville Rd Ste 202, Granville, OH 43023 Directions (740) 587-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Michael Duffey, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Fairfield Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
