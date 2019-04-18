Dr. Duff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Duff, MD
Dr. Michael Duff, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo.
Roswell Park Cancer InstituteElm And Carlton St, Buffalo, NY 14263 Directions (716) 845-8599
Cancer Care of Wny - Cheektowaga3085 Harlem Rd Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 844-5500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I went there 2 weeks after surgery for treatment plan as recommended by my surgeon, and met with Dr Duff and staff and they explained how it would work, starting 4 weeks from surgery. Very supportive atmosphere and great communication from all involved.
- Radiation Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1083648646
- University Of Minnesota
- SUNY Buffalo
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Radiation Oncology
