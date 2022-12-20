Dr. Michael Dudkiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudkiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dudkiewicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Dudkiewicz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street425 W 59th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 636-1411Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Our visit was exceptional in every way!
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Vascular Surgery
