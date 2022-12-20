Overview

Dr. Michael Dudkiewicz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Dudkiewicz works at Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.