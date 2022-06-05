Overview

Dr. Michael Ducato, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Trenton, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Ducato works at Family Medical Clinic in Trenton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.