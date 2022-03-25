Overview

Dr. Michael Duben, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Duben works at Endocrinology Of Fairfield County in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.