Dr. Michael Duben, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Duben, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Duben works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Of Fairfield County501 Kings Hwy E Ste 103, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions
-
2
Endocrinology of Fairfield County, LLC134 Round Hill Rd Ste 3, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 872-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthyCT
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Michael Duben for over seven years. He is an expert in his field (endocrinology) which I feel is the most important quality in a doctor. In addition to being highly qualified, he is professional and very thorough, exploring different aspects of my condition and treatment. He has also communicated with my primary care physician to monitor my health. His many other qualities include kindness, caring and patience. He is able to explain a medical situation in simple, down to earth terms, and he is never too busy to answer questions. I trust him implicitly with my health.
About Dr. Michael Duben, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1972523959
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr
- Montefiore Hosp Ctr
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duben has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duben accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duben works at
Dr. Duben has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duben on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duben speaks Russian.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Duben. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duben.
