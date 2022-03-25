See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Michael Duben, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Duben, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (56)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Duben, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Duben works at Endocrinology Of Fairfield County in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology Of Fairfield County
    501 Kings Hwy E Ste 103, Fairfield, CT 06825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Endocrinology of Fairfield County, LLC
    134 Round Hill Rd Ste 3, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 872-4560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypocalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthyCT
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Duben?

    Mar 25, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Michael Duben for over seven years. He is an expert in his field (endocrinology) which I feel is the most important quality in a doctor. In addition to being highly qualified, he is professional and very thorough, exploring different aspects of my condition and treatment. He has also communicated with my primary care physician to monitor my health. His many other qualities include kindness, caring and patience. He is able to explain a medical situation in simple, down to earth terms, and he is never too busy to answer questions. I trust him implicitly with my health.
    Georgia Keogh — Mar 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Duben, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Duben, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Duben to family and friends

    Dr. Duben's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Duben

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Duben, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Duben, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972523959
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Med Cntr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Duben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duben has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duben works at Endocrinology Of Fairfield County in Fairfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Duben’s profile.

    Dr. Duben has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duben on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Duben. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duben.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Duben, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.